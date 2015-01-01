|
Citation
|
Hannah T, Dreher N, Li AY, Shankar DS, Adams R, Gometz A, Lovell MR, Choudhri TF. J. Neurosurg. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
1Department of Neurosurgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Neurological Surgeons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32384275
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Concussions are a major public health concern, especially for high school and college student athletes. However, there are few prognostic metrics that can accurately quantify concussion severity in order to anticipate recovery time and symptom regression. The Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Test (ImPACT) is a widely used neurocognitive assessment that can diagnose and track recovery from concussions. This study assesses whether initial ImPACT scores, collected within 48 hours of the injury, can predict persistence of concussion at follow-up.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
AUC = area under the curve; ImPACT; ImPACT = Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Test; Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Test; PCSS = Post-Concussion Symptom Scale; PI1 = first postinjury test; PI2 = second postinjury test; SI = Severity Index; Sdiff = standard error of difference at the 80% CI; concussion; head injury; neuropsychological testing; prognosis; recovery; return to play; trauma; ΔScore = changes in composite scores