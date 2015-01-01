|
Citation
Özdemir SB, Ozdemir M. J. Youth Adolesc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Center for Lifespan Developmental Research, School of Law, Psychology and Social Work, Örebro University, 701 82, Örebro, Sweden.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32378016
Abstract
The original version of the article was inadvertently published with the errors in the column header of the tables. In Tables 4 and 5, the header details are displayed incorrectly. The original article has been corrected.
Language: en