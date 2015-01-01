|
Citation
Buttrick N. Perspect. Psychol. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, University of Virginia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association for Psychological Science, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32375009
Abstract
Firearms are one of the central flashpoints in American life, and yet the motivations underlying their ownership have been generally understudied by psychologists. In this article, I review work from across the social sciences to model the psychological utility that people get from gun ownership. I propose the coping model of protective gun ownership and argue that those who own their weapon for protection are using their gun symbolically as an aid to manage psychological threats-to their safety, control, and sense of belongingness-that come from their belief that the world is a dangerous place and that society will not keep them safe. I discuss the ramifications of this coping strategy and present a research agenda for exploring this framework.
Language: en
Keywords
allied field: anthropology; allied field: sociology; attitudes; belongingness; control; culture-diversity; guns; history; safety