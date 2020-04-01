Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe injuries associated with netball and risk factors for lower limb injuries.



DESIGN: Prospective study. In the preseason, risk factors were investigated using self-report questionnaires and physical measurements. During the season, injuries were reported using a standardised report, verified by follow-up phone calls. Player training and game hours were recorded. SETTING: Australian community netball club. PARTICIPANTS: 269 players from 9 divisions, aged 7-42 years. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Injury incidence rates per 1000 exposure hours were calculated. The most common mechanism, nature and consequence of injury were determined from frequencies. Logistic regression was used to identify predictors of lower limb injury and determine adjusted odds ratios for each risk factor.



RESULTS: 169 injuries occurred with a rate of 13.8/1000 exposure hours (95% CI 11.8-16.0), majority (60%) to the lower limb. The most frequent injury mechanisms were collisions (28%) and awkward landings (27%), nature was 'Inflammation/swelling' (32%) and consequence was 'unable to continue playing/training' (50%). Previous history of injury (OR 6.9, 95% CI 3.7-13.0) and age greater than 13.5 years (OR 3.1, 95% CI 1.6-5.9) were significant risk factors for a season lower limb injury.



CONCLUSION: Injury rates in this community netball club were high.



RESULTS suggest that further research regarding the implementation and effectiveness of injury prevention programs for community netballers is required.



