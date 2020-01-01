|
Citation
|
Johnson A, Corte C, Culbert G, Finnegan L, Tarlov E, Maskaly J, Lusk B. Public Health Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
College of Nursing, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32374044
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Community reentry post-incarceration is fraught with challenges. The investigators examined the influence of highly personalized goals (possible selves) on psychological well-being, drug use, and hazardous drinking in recently incarcerated young men returning to the community. DESIGN AND SAMPLE: In this cross-sectional study, 52 young men released from jail or prison within the past 12 months were recruited from community-based organizations and reentry events. MEASUREMENTS: Participants completed open-ended possible selves measure and psychological well-being and substance use questionnaires.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
community re-entry; goals; jail; prison; public health nursing; self-concept