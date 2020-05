Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alternate work is known to cause physical and mental health disorders for employees that can alter their quality of life and sleep.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this research was to evaluate workers quality of life and sleep in situations of alternate work.



RESULTS: In total, 391 workers answered the questionnaire. According to the type of schedule, 320 employees worked alternately on a 2×8 shift schedule and 71 worked on a permanent night shift schedule. The group of employees working at night had a better quality of life than the group of employees working in 2×8 in terms of both their physical and mental scores (P < 10-3). Type 2×8 workers were found to have excessive daytime sleepiness as compared to those on fixed night schedules.



CONCLUSIONS: Shortly, we can deduce from this study that alternating day shift work causes a deterioration of workers' quality of life of and generates sleep disorders..

Language: fr