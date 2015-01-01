Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Virtual simulation (VS) is an adaptable medium for teaching critical disaster management skills such as efficient hospital evacuation. We aimed to compare VS and prerecorded narrated multimedia lecture-based training of pediatric nurses for evacuation of a sick newborn in the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric emergency department (ED) using live evacuation simulations.



METHODS: Thirty neonatal intensive care unit and 30 ED nurses enrolled with 30 randomized to multimedia lecture and 30 randomized to VS, with equal block distribution of nurses from each unit. Pretraining/posttraining surveys were administered, and live evacuation simulations were scored for time to evacuation, items collected, and communication.



RESULTS: Overall, disaster preparation and communication improved within the VS group as compared with the multimedia lecture group. Virtual simulation rated more immersive (P < 0.001), better at safety threat identification (P < 0.05), and better at evacuation preparation compared with multimedia lecture (P < 0.01). Virtual simulation participants felt more prepared in disaster response (P < 0.001) and patient evacuation (P < 0.001). Both groups packed equal essential items, but VS participants packed more equipment (mean, 19 vs. 15, P < 0.01) with no significant evacuation time difference between the VS group (145 ± 58 seconds) and multimedia lecture group (152 ± 59 seconds, P = not significant). Virtual simulation participants had better communication ratings with the charge nurse (P < 0.05) and family (P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Virtual simulation was well received by nurses compared with multimedia lecture and may be an effective adjunct for training nurses on infant patient evacuation during a disaster.

Language: en