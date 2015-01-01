SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rostami-Moez M, Rabiee-Yeganeh M, Shokouhi M, Dosti-Irani A, Rezapur-Shahkolai F. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e646.

Social Determinants of Health Research Center, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, Hamadan, Iran. forouzan.rezapour@gmail.com.

10.1186/s12889-020-08814-2

32384879

BACKGROUND: Earthquakes are one of the most destructive natural disasters in which many people are injured, disabled, or died. Iran has only 1 % of the world's population, but the percentage of its earthquake-related deaths is absolutely higher. Therefore, this study aimed to determine the level of earthquake preparedness of households and its predictors using the Health Belief Model (HBM).

METHODS: This observational descriptive and analytical study was conducted on 933 households in Hamadan province, located in the west of Iran, in 2019. Multi-stage cluster random sampling was used for selecting the participants. The inclusion criteria were being at least 18 years old and being able to answer the questions. A questionnaire was used for data collection including earthquake preparedness, awareness of earthquake response, predictors of earthquake preparedness based on the HBM, and demographic information. Analysis of variance, independent t-test, and a linear regression model was used.

RESULTS: The mean age of participants was 38.24 ± 12.85 years. The average score of earthquake preparedness was low (approximately 30%). There was a significant relationship between earthquake preparedness and gender (P < 0.001), homeownership (P < 0.001), marriage status (P < 0.001), education (P < 0.001), and previous earthquake experience (P < 0.001). Regarding the HBM constructs, perceived benefits (P < 0.001), cues to action (P < 0.001), and self-efficacy (P < 0.001) were significant predictors of earthquake preparedness.

CONCLUSIONS: Earthquake preparedness was insufficient. Besides, perceived benefits, cues to action, and self-efficacy were predictors of earthquake preparedness. These predictors can be taken into account, for designing and implementing related future interventions.


Crises; Hazards; Health education; Health promotion; Natural disasters; Safety

