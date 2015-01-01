|
Rostami-Moez M, Rabiee-Yeganeh M, Shokouhi M, Dosti-Irani A, Rezapur-Shahkolai F. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e646.
Social Determinants of Health Research Center, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, Hamadan, Iran. forouzan.rezapour@gmail.com.
32384879
BACKGROUND: Earthquakes are one of the most destructive natural disasters in which many people are injured, disabled, or died. Iran has only 1 % of the world's population, but the percentage of its earthquake-related deaths is absolutely higher. Therefore, this study aimed to determine the level of earthquake preparedness of households and its predictors using the Health Belief Model (HBM).
Crises; Hazards; Health education; Health promotion; Natural disasters; Safety