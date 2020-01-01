|
Citation
Gloppen KM, Roesler J, Farley D, Kinde M. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 142: e105570.
Affiliation
Injury and Violence Prevention Section, Minnesota Department of Health, Saint Paul, MN, United States.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32387515
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Excessive alcohol use, especially binge drinking, is an important risk factor for unintentional and intentional injuries. This study used hospital discharge data (HDD) to estimate the prevalence and trends of treatments for alcohol-related injury (ARI) in Minnesota, and discussed opportunities and challenges for public health surveillance.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Hospital discharge data; Injury surveillance