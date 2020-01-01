Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Excessive alcohol use, especially binge drinking, is an important risk factor for unintentional and intentional injuries. This study used hospital discharge data (HDD) to estimate the prevalence and trends of treatments for alcohol-related injury (ARI) in Minnesota, and discussed opportunities and challenges for public health surveillance.



METHOD: We examined hospital-treated ARI in Minnesota between 2000 and 2015 using HDD (age ≥12 years). ARI was defined as hospital discharges with an injury diagnosis and a diagnosis related to alcohol in any diagnosis field.



RESULTS: The number of hospital-treated injuries increased by 30 % between 2000 and 2015. The number of those injuries that were alcohol-related increased by 166 % from 2000 to 2015. ARI were more likely to be treated as inpatients than all injuries-in 2015, 34 % of ARI were inpatient, compared to 17 % of all injuries. Patients treated for ARI were more likely to be male and older than the average injury patient. In 2015, ARI were more likely than all injuries to be self-inflicted (11.6 % vs. 1.9 %), related to assault (14.4 % vs. 3.6 %), and less likely to be unintentional (63.8 % vs. 78.5 %).



CONCLUSIONS: These analyses suggest that the rate of hospital-treated ARI increased more steeply from 2000 to 2015 than all injuries. While there are significant challenges to using HDD for surveillance, further work to assess the validity of the data source is warranted.



