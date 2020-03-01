|
Citation
|
Sehgal AR. Am. J. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Center for Reducing Health Disparities, Case Western Reserve University, 2500 MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio 44109. Electronic address: sehgal@case.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32387317
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: News media and policy makers frequently discuss deaths from firearms, drug overdoses, and motor vehicle accidents. However, this information is generally presented as absolute numbers or annual rates. Cumulative lifetime risk may be an additional useful metric for understanding the impact of these causes of death.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
drug overdoses; firearm injuries; motor vehicle accidents