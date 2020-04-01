Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is one of the most common poisonings worldwide. The affinity of hemoglobin for CO is significantly higher than that for oxygen, and the formation of carboxy-hemoglobin leads to a decrease in the capacity of blood to transport oxygen to tissues, tissue hypoxia, and early perfusion changes in the affected tissue. This study aimed to investigate the utility of arterial spin labeling perfusion imaging (ASL-PI) in revealing cerebral vascular hemodynamic changes in patients presenting to the emergency room with CO poisoning and to compare findings with those from diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI).



METHOD: This study was conducted between November 2016 and May 2019 and was approved by the local ethics committee. DWI and ASL-PI examinations were performed in 83 patients who presented to the emergency room with CO poisoning. Four regions-the cerebral cortex, basal ganglia, cerebral white matter, and cerebellum-were evaluated for alterations in perfusion and diffusion, and findings from DWI and ASL-PI were compared.



RESULTS: The study group included 39 (50.6%) females and 38 (49.4%) males, with a mean (±SD) age of 40.08 ± 20.41 years (range, 7-86 years). DWI revealed restricted diffusion in 10 regions in 6 (7.8%) patients, including the basal ganglia (n = 2), cerebral white matter (n = 2), cerebral cortex (n = 3), and the cerebellum (n = 3). ASL-PI revealed hypo-perfusion in 64 regions in 36 (46.8%) patients, including the basal ganglia (n = 21), cerebral white matter (n = 12), cerebral cortex (n = 23), and cerebellum (n = 7).



CONCLUSION: ASL-PI provided additional information when used to identify perfusion changes in the brains of individuals who experienced CO poisoning and was superior to DWI as it revealed early changes in the brain. Considering its limitations, ASL-PI can be routinely used with DWI in cases of CO poisoning.



