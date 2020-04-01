|
Citation
Cebeci H, Durmaz MS, Arslan S, Arslan A, Tekin AF, Habibi HA, Koylu R. Clin. Imaging 2020; 64: 92-96.
Affiliation
Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Health Sciences, Konya Training and Research Hospital, Konya, Turkey.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32388003
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is one of the most common poisonings worldwide. The affinity of hemoglobin for CO is significantly higher than that for oxygen, and the formation of carboxy-hemoglobin leads to a decrease in the capacity of blood to transport oxygen to tissues, tissue hypoxia, and early perfusion changes in the affected tissue. This study aimed to investigate the utility of arterial spin labeling perfusion imaging (ASL-PI) in revealing cerebral vascular hemodynamic changes in patients presenting to the emergency room with CO poisoning and to compare findings with those from diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI).
Language: en
Keywords
Arterial spin labeling; Carbon monoxide poisoning; Diffusion weighted imaging; Magnetic resonance imaging