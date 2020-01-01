|
Citation
Rowell-Cunsolo TL, Liu J, Hu G, Larson E. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 212: e107987.
Affiliation
Columbia University, School of Nursing, 560 West 168th Street, New York, NY, 10032, United States; Columbia University, Mailman School of Public Health, 722 West 168th Street, New York, NY, 10032, United States.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32388493
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In the United States, the number of patients with substance use disorders is steadily increasing. Individuals with a substance use disorder may be more likely to experience negative hospital outcomes, including lengthier hospital stays and frequent readmissions, which is extremely costly to patients and to the government. While there are established associations between substance use disorder and hospital readmissions, the impact of substance use disorder on other outcomes such as length of stay remain unclear. We assessed whether hospital admissions diagnosed with substance use disorders experienced longer hospital stays and readmissions compared to patients without a substance use disorder diagnosis.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Hospitalization; Patients; Substance use disorder