|
Citation
|
Ascrizzi R, Iannone M, Cinque G, Marianelli A, Pistelli L, Flamini G. Food Chem 2020; 325: e126909.
|
Affiliation
|
Dipartimento di Farmacia, Università di Pisa, Via Bonanno 6, 56126 Pisa, Italy; Centro Interdipartimentale di Ricerca "Nutraceutica e Alimentazione per la Salute" (NUTRAFOOD), Università di Pisa, Via del Borghetto 80, 56124 Pisa, Italy. Electronic address: guido.flamini@unipi.it.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32387946
|
Abstract
|
Cannabis sativa L. is a multi-purpose crop, traditionally used for fibre and seed production, whose cultivation is permitted in Europe for varieties complying with the Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol 0.2% threshold. To face the need for a more sustainable agriculture system, the circularization of the crop industries is of the utmost importance. For hemp, the present study proposes the use of flowers, normally regarded to as crop residues, as further exploitable by-products. A French, 'Futura 75', and a Ukrainian, 'Uso 31', cultivar flowers were used for the extraction of the essential oil (EO) and as flavouring agents of two artisanal alcoholic beverages (a beer and a liqueur). The compositions of the EOs and the beverage headspaces were characterized by GC-MS, then subjected to multivariate statistical analysis. The enrichment of the flavour bouquet was more evident for the liqueur, which retained more hemp-derived compounds. The beer maintained its volatile aroma compounds profile, slightly enriched with more balsamic notes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Chinook; Essential oils; Ethyl hexanoate (PubChem CID: 31265); Ethyl octanoate (PubChem CID: 7799); Futura 75; Headspaces; Hemp beer; Hemp liqueur; Isopentyl acetate (PubChem CID: 31276); Myrcene (PubChem CID: 31253); Terpinolene (PubChem CID: 11463); Uso 31; α-Humulene (PubChem CID: 5281520); α-Muurolene (PubChem CID: 12306047); α-Pinene (PubChem CID: 6654); β-Caryophyllene (PubChem CID: 5281515); β-Pinene (PubChem CID: 14896)