SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Feldman G, Hitti S, Rozen N, Rubin G. Hand Surg. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Orthopedic Department, HaEmek Medical Center, Yitshak Rabin Boulevard 21, Afula, 1834111, Israel; Faculty of Medicine, Technion, Haifa, 3200003, Israel. Electronic address: guytalr@bezeqint.net.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.hansur.2020.03.007

PMID

32387689

Abstract

The second case of high temperature molten metal, high-pressure injection injury of the hand is reported here. Like in the previous case, there was an innocent-looking entry point with deep thermal injury to the flexor tendons and the digital nerves that appeared a few days after the injury and lead to finger amputation. Level of evidence: 5.

Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier Masson SAS.


Language: en

Keywords

Brûlures; Burn; Hand; Injection Injury; Lésions par injection; Main; Metal; Métal

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print