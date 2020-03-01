|
Feldman G, Hitti S, Rozen N, Rubin G. Hand Surg. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Orthopedic Department, HaEmek Medical Center, Yitshak Rabin Boulevard 21, Afula, 1834111, Israel; Faculty of Medicine, Technion, Haifa, 3200003, Israel. Electronic address: guytalr@bezeqint.net.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
32387689
Abstract
|
The second case of high temperature molten metal, high-pressure injection injury of the hand is reported here. Like in the previous case, there was an innocent-looking entry point with deep thermal injury to the flexor tendons and the digital nerves that appeared a few days after the injury and lead to finger amputation. Level of evidence: 5.
Language: en
Brûlures; Burn; Hand; Injection Injury; Lésions par injection; Main; Metal; Métal