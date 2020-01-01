Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol is a leading risk factor for death and disability globally. Due to the Islamic prohibition of alcohol consumption, alcohol policy is an under-studied and sensitive topic in Muslim majority countries (MMCs). In addition, drinkers in these countries may face barriers to treatment access due to stigma or the legal status of alcohol. Using Iran as a case study this paper explores how alcohol treatment is planned and delivered in the complex environment of an MMC.



METHOD: We searched academic and grey literature, clinical manuals, guidelines and policy documents for information on the development and implementation of alcohol treatment policy in Iran. The search was conducted in English, Persian and Arabic. We conducted 6 consultations to verify information obtained. We analysed information based on the Walt & Gilson health policy analysis triangle, which identifies context, process, actors and content as key factors for understanding policy.



RESULTS: Iran initiated an alcohol-specific national strategy in 2011-2012 that aims to prevent, reduce and treat alcohol use disorders. This strategy has been designed to be implemented on a multi-sectoral level. Screening and prevention are mainly initiated in primary health care and cases are referred accordingly. Alcohol treatment is provided in specialised outpatient and inpatient settings. Due to contextual factors such as stigma, feasibility and affordability, alcohol outpatient units are planned to be integrated into existing public/ private drug addiction treatment facilities. However, the Ministry of Health has faced many challenges in implementing this pilot project. To date only small numbers of outpatient and inpatient units have formally commenced offering alcohol treatment.



CONCLUSION: Implementing alcohol treatment has been challenging for Iran. Approval of new treatment programs may not be seen as a priority because of the low prevalence of alcohol use disorders in the country. Also, policy makers are implementing treatment services with caution due to the existing alcohol prohibition for the country's Muslim majority population. Barriers to treatment seeking need to be addressed at the micro and macro levels. Support from international agencies such as the WHO could assist MMCs to develop appropriate services that are feasible for their unique alcohol policy environment.



