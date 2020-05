Abstract

... The most important risk factors for victimization include being female, being bisexual or homosexual, having low self-esteem, and using downers or tranquillizers. The most important risk factors for perpetration include being male, having poor school performance, consuming alcohol, being a transgressor, and having a favorable attitude to peer violence. The identification of risk factors should be very useful in developing risk assessment instruments and in targeting risk-focused interventions.



School bullying is defined as behavior that is intended to harm, that is repetitive, and that involves an imbalance of (social or physical) power between the bully and the victim.2 The main types of school bullying include being called nasty names, being excluded by peers, spreading unpleasant rumors, being hit or kicked, and having belongings stolen.3 Boys are generally more involved in direct bullying such as hitting or kicking, while girls may be more involved in indirect or relational bullying such as spreading rumors or excluding other students.3



In recent years, cyberbullying has also become a great problem. Cyberbullying is defined as bullying perpetrated by electronic means, such as mobile phones, social media, or the internet.4 One difference from school bullying is that the perpetrator can be anonymous in cyberbullying. The main types of cyberbullying are online aggression or harassment, denigration, impersonation, exclusion, and posting unwanted embarrassing or sexual images (especially to girls). There is considerable overlap between school bullying and cyberbullying

