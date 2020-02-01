SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kuo T, Barragan NC, Kim-Farley R. J. Surg. Res. 2020; 253: 252-253.

Affiliation

Department of Epidemiology, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Los Angeles, California.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jss.2020.02.021

PMID

32388387

Abstract

We read with great interest the recent article by Olufajo et al. 1 which examined changes in the proportion of firearm injuries among children and teenagers <20 y (the pediatric component) relative to the overall U.S. population during 2010-2016. Olufajo and colleagues analyzed data from the National Trauma Data Bank to demonstrate that in spite of a decrease from 22.7% to 17.6% in the pediatric component of assault, there was an increase from 8.7% to 10.1% in self-inflicted injuries, suggesting that the burden of harm from firearm remains substantial and is evolving. Although the authors pointed to a need for multilevel action, they stopped short of advocating for specific intervention ...


Language: en
