Citation
Faus-Matoses V, Faus-Matoses I, Ruiz-Sánchez C, Faus-Damiá M, Faus-Llácer VJ. Med. Oral. Patol. Oral Cir. Bucal 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Clínica Odontológica Universitat de Valéncia C/ Gascó Oliag nº 1 46010 Valencia, Spain ignacio.faus@uv.es.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32388517
Abstract
BACKGROUND: While traumatic dental injuries (TDI) are an increasingly frequent occurrence in everyday dental practice, little research on TDIs has been published in Spain. The aim of this study was to determine the incidence of TDIs in a population in Valencia (Spain) and investigate influential variables. In addition, a protocol for TDI data collection is proposed. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This retrospective study compiled data from patients attending a private dental clinic between January 2003 and December 2014. The data were collected using a specially-elaborated protocol entitled "Emergency care of acute dental trauma". Patients responded to each item, and data was added from case radiographs and photographs. Data were entered in a Microsoft Office Excel spreadsheet and submitted for analysis by SPSS 15.0 software (Chicago, IL) applying 2-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) (p<0.01).
Language: en