|
Affiliation
|
Sports Performance Research Institute New Zealand, AUT University, 17 Antares Place, Mairangi Bay, Auckland, 0632, New Zealand; Centre for Sport Science and Human Performance, Waikato Institute of Technology, Tristram Street, Whitiora, Hamilton, 3200, New Zealand. Electronic address: peter.maulder@wintec.ac.nz.
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To examine sports and physical education (PE) injury rates in youth females during a school year and to investigate if an association exists between injury and phase of the menstrual cycle.
DESIGN: Prospective cohort. SETTING: An online questionnaire was used to record training and competition exposure and self-reported injuries for 30-weeks. PARTICIPANTS: 103 PE students (12-15 years) from a girls' secondary school. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Injury rates and prevalence of acute, gradual onset/overuse and substantial injuries.
RESULTS: On average, girls trained 3.4 h/week and competed 1 h/week. During the study, 74 participants reported 595 injuries. The average weekly prevalence of all injuries was 20.7% (95% CI: 20.0-21.3), of which 8.6% (95% CI: 8.3-9.0) were acute injuries and 12.0% (95% CI: 11.4-12.6) were gradual onset/overuse injuries. The overall rate of sport and PE injuries was 10.4 injuries/1000 h of exposure. The most common acute injury involved the ankle (35%) while the most common gradual onset/overuse injury involved the knee (51%). There was no significant association between the stage of the menstrual cycle and the likelihood of injury (P = 0.18).
CONCLUSION: The high number of injuries in this population of girls suggests preventative measures, particularly targeting the lower extremity, are needed.
Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.
Language: en