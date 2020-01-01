|
Citation
|
Mazza M, Marano G, Lai C, Janiri L, Sani G. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 289: e113046.
|
Affiliation
|
Institute of Psychiatry and Psychology, Department of Geriatrics, Neuroscience and Orthopedics, Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Rome, Italy.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32387794
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is defined as physical or sexual violence, emotional abuse and stalking. It is typically experienced by women but can also be experienced by men. During quarantine due to the COVID-19, home risks to become a very dangerous place for victims of domestic violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; COVID-19; Intimate Partner Violence; Mental Health; Quarantine