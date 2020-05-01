|
Zheng L, Iti Gatti CM, Gamarro EG, Suzuki A, Teah HY. Toxicon 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Waseda Research Institute for Science and Engineering, Waseda University, 3-4-1 Okubo, Shinjuku, 169-8555, Tokyo, Japan.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32387348
Ciguatera poisoning (CP), arising from ciguatoxins produced by toxic dinoflagellate Gambierdiscus, is one of the most common food-borne diseases in the South Pacific. Climate change as well as its related events have been hypothesized to a higher abundance and wider presence of toxic dinoflagellates, hence a higher risk of the disease. Yet existing studies assessing the relationship between climate factors and CP are limited or based on old data. In this study, we used prewhitened crosscorrelation analysis and auto-regressive integrated moving-average (ARIMA) modeling to develop predictive models of monthly CP incidence in Cook Islands and French Polynesia, two ciguatera-endemic regions in the South Pacific, utilizing the latest epidemiological data.
