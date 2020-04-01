Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most of the few neurosurgeons in Nigeria are clustered in the urban centers. Consequently, a large proportion of the populations who live in the rural areas, have no direct access to neurosurgical care. This study aims to describe the burden of neurosurgical diseases in a rural neurosurgical service in Nigeria METHODS: This was a prospective observational study of all neurosurgical patients managed at our center between August 2018 and July 2019. Data was analyzed with the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences version 20 (SPSS Science Inc., Chicago, IL, USA) RESULTS: There were 379 patients in the study, 267 males and 112 females (M:F=2.4:1). The mean age was 35.71±20.08 years (Range= 35 hours -100 years). More than half of the patients (55.6%) were between 20-49 years. Head injury was the most common presentation occurring alone in 256 patients (67.55%) and in combination with spinal cord injury in 30 patients (7.92%). Brain tumours accounted for 19 patients (5.01%), spinal cord injury in 15 patients (3.96%), degenerative spine disease 9 patients (2.38%), and hydrocephalus 5 patients (1.32%). Surgical intervention was performed in 21 patients (5.54%). Outcome of treatment was good in 251 patients (66.22%), 34 patients (8.97%) were referred to other facilities, 43 patients (11.35%) discharged against medical advice mostly because of economical reasons and poor medical insight, while 31 patients (8.18%) died.



CONCLUSION: Trauma is the most common indication for neurosurgical care in our service. Poverty and poor medical insight remain formidable obstacles to maximizing the benefits of available neurosurgical care in developing countries.



