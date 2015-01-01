SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dolley J. Geogr. Res. 2020; 58(2): 141-153.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Institute of Australian Geographers, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/1745-5871.12395

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Key insights Community gardens can be third places that facilitate informal interactions between people of the neighbourhood. When community gardens are third places, coupled with their placemaking features, they help connect new residents to place, alleviating some of the challenges associated with population mobility, such as social isolation.


Language: en

Keywords

community gardens; placemaking; population mobility; public space; social isolations; third place

