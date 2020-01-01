Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Tasmania is one of the 12 Australian sites chosen to participate in the National Suicide Prevention Trial. The Centre for Rural Health, University of Tasmania, was contracted to conduct a local-level, process evaluation of this initiative using a Participatory Action Research approach, with the objective of this article to summarise progress and key learnings from the local evaluation to date.



DESIGN: Empowerment and Utilisation-Focus Evaluation theoretical approaches informed the conduct of process evaluation activities, within an overarching participatory action research approach. SETTING: Three participating regions in Tasmania were included as follows: Launceston, the North-West and Break O'Day. PARTICIPANTS: Working group members, service providers and other relevant stakeholders. INTERVENTIONS: Mixed-methods surveys, field observations and content analysis were conducted.



RESULTS: Survey results indicated that most working group members understood the concept of a "systems-based" approach to suicide prevention. Most participants believed that working group structures/functions engaged community members with lived experience, while around half believed that these structures/functions facilitated relationships with local services and that working group action plans adequately addressed issues of capacity building and sustainability. Preliminary field data suggested that awareness raising, engagement and face-to-face capacity-building activities focused on the wider community were preferred to activities targeting specific populations.



CONCLUSION: These preliminary findings suggest ambivalence among key stakeholders concerning the application of a systems-based approach to suicide prevention in regional areas of Tasmania. Consistent with a participatory action research approach, the findings will inform the evolution of trial site activity for the remainder of the trial and, in due course, the implementation of future such initiatives.



© 2020 National Rural Health Alliance Inc.

Language: en