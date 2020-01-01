SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vyata V, Durugu S, Jitta SR, Khurana S, Jasti JR. Cureus 2020; 12(5): e7988.

Internal Medicine, Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, IND.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.7988

32391233

PMC7205363

Although formic acid (FA) poisoning is rare, it is usually fatal. Many FA poisoning cases commonly involve rubber plantation workers in which these workers ingest FA accidentally or with suicidal intentions. This is a case presentation of FA poisoning by a 73-year-old man. Additionally, the patient's old age likely contributed to his severe prognosis.

Copyright © 2020, Vyata et al.


acute kidney injury; formic acid; poisoning

