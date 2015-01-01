|
Citation
Alexander LEC, Bellinghausen AL, Eakin MN. J. Clin. Invest. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Society for Clinical Investigation)
DOI
PMID
32391805
Abstract
Electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) use and vaping have dramatically increased in recent years, particularly among teenagers and young adults, with an estimated 7.6% reporting current, everyday e-cigarette use and 27.5% reporting use in the past 30 days (1, 2). The exact numbers of nicotine vapers who also vape marijuana are unknown, but there is significant overlap, with young adults who use e-cigarettes having an adjusted odds ratio of concurrent marijuana use of 3.47 (3).
Language: en