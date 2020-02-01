Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence is a serious occupational problem among nurses in emergency departments. The aim of this study was to better understand workplace violence experienced by triage nurses.



METHODS: A mixed-methods study was carried out with 27 Italian nurses involved in the triage area of an emergency department. Quantitative data were collected using the Violent Incident Form and qualitative data were obtained from 3 focus groups.



RESULTS: Ninety-six percent of triage nurses had suffered an episode of violence during the previous year. Participants reported that perpetrators of violence were primarily patients' relatives or friends (62%), usually male and in a lucid state of consciousness. The aggressor was a male patient in 31% of violent episodes. Male nurses reported only verbal abuse, unlike female nurses who suffered both physical and verbal episodes. Females received assistance from other staff during the aggression event more frequently than males, and females more frequently suffered from physical injury. Only physical and verbal aggressions were associated with physical injury. Four main themes emerged from the focus groups.



DISCUSSION: Nurses reported that high exposure to workplace violence in triaging had significant consequences on their psychological well-being and on their behavior at work and at home. Violence, perceived as a personal and/or professional injury owing to insufficient organizational support, led professionals to experience feelings of resignation and to believe that abuse was an inevitable part of the job. Nevertheless, in our study, the precipitating factors were investigated, suggesting several possible solutions to limit this phenomenon.



