Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study was conducted to determine the pediatric forensic case type and demographic characteristics of patients presenting to the emergency department.



METHODS: This study was a medical record-based cohort design, with a descriptive correlational analysis. Records were retrieved from the emergency department of a university hospital, in the Central Anatolia Region, for visits between 2013 and 2018. The study population comprised 1,082 cases that were evaluated at the emergency department, as forensic cases, in children aged 0 to 18 years. The data were assessed, using descriptive statistical analyses and chi-square test.



RESULTS: A total of 24.1% of the pediatric cases were female, and 75.9% were male. The most frequent type of forensic cases, was from assault (55.2%), followed by 16.3% with sharp object injuries, 13.7% fall from height, 3.9% traffic accidents, 2.9% exposure to drugs and chemicals, and 8.0% from other causes. Most pediatric forensic cases, were adolescents (aged 13-18 years). There were significant differences by sex for assault (34.9% girls vs. 61.6% boys), fall from height (20.7% girls vs. 11.4% boys), exposure to drugs and chemicals (8.0% girls vs. 1.2% boys), and sexual abuse (6.1% girls vs. 1.0% boys) types of forensic cases.



DISCUSSION: The study results have implications for nurses and health professionals to increase awareness of high-risk groups and diagnoses. This evidence can be used to inform standard protocols and education programs about pediatric forensic cases in emergency care.



Copyright © 2020 Emergency Nurses Association. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en