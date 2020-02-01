Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Most nurses experience some form of workplace violence resulting in a stressful work environment, employee injury, and turnover. The aims of this project were to develop and evaluate strategies to improve the reporting of workplace violence as well as to empower emergency nurses to prevent assaults and protect themselves.



METHODS: This quality improvement project had 2 phases. The phase I educational intervention focused on the importance of reporting workplace violence. Pre- and postintervention surveys measured experiences with workplace violence and reporting. The phase II educational intervention focused on de-escalation and self-protection strategies, training, safety, confidence, and emergency nurses' preparedness to defend themselves. Responses were analyzed using Wilcoxon signed-rank and McNemar tests.



RESULTS: Twenty-five emergency nurses participated in phase I, with >90% reporting that they had been assaulted in the past month. Most did not report a workplace assault, which was unchanged after the intervention. Thirty-four emergency nurses participated in phase II, with a postintervention increase reported in the perceived helpfulness of learning self-protection techniques for the emergency nurses' work life (Z = -2.179, P = 0.029).



DISCUSSION: This study was consistent with the literature in that emergency nurses often do not report workplace assaults. Most of the emergency nurses surveyed had been assaulted. Although the educational interventions did not achieve the desired outcome, it is clear that additional interventions for individual nurses and institutions need to be developed and refined to increase reporting and prevent workplace assaults.



Language: en