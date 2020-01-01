SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stilwell BT, Vecera SP. J. Exp. Psychol. Hum. Percept. Perform. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences.

(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)

10.1037/xhp0000757

32391708

Visual attention is guided toward behaviorally relevant objects by target "templates" stored in visual memory. Visual attention also is guided away from nontarget distractors by learned distractor rejection. In a series of 5 visual search experiments, we asked if learned distractor rejection operated while attention was simultaneously guided by a target template. Participants performed a visual search in 2-color, spatially unsegregated displays where we manipulated attentional guidance by both target templates and consistent nontarget distractors. We observed faster mean response times to the target when a consistent nontarget distractor was present than when it was absent-the hallmark of learned distractor rejection-despite the use of strong target guidance. Learned distractor rejection indeed operates alongside guidance from a target template, indicating that theories of visual attention should incorporate guidance by both target templates and learned nontargets. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).


