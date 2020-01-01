Abstract

Visual attention is guided toward behaviorally relevant objects by target "templates" stored in visual memory. Visual attention also is guided away from nontarget distractors by learned distractor rejection. In a series of 5 visual search experiments, we asked if learned distractor rejection operated while attention was simultaneously guided by a target template. Participants performed a visual search in 2-color, spatially unsegregated displays where we manipulated attentional guidance by both target templates and consistent nontarget distractors. We observed faster mean response times to the target when a consistent nontarget distractor was present than when it was absent-the hallmark of learned distractor rejection-despite the use of strong target guidance. Learned distractor rejection indeed operates alongside guidance from a target template, indicating that theories of visual attention should incorporate guidance by both target templates and learned nontargets. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

