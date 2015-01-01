|
Citation
Everhart JS, Harris K, Chafitz A, Kirven JC, Abouljoud M, Schiele S, Emery C, Flanigan DC. J. Sports Sci. Med. 2020; 19(2): 408-419.
Affiliation
College of Medicine, The Ohio State University, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Uludag University, Turkey)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32390735
Abstract
The use of self-report psychological assessment tools in outcomes research has become increasingly frequent, though many sports medicine providers and researchers are unfamiliar with these instruments. We conducted a systematic search of the sports medicine literature in PubMed, Scopus, SPORTDiscus, and Google Scholar of studies published on or before November 1st, 2019. Included psychological self-assessment tools were limited to those in a written self-assessment format and were used in musculoskeletal sports injury or concussion treatment outcome studies. Both pre- or post-treatment psychological assessments were included. Thirty-four assessment scales of psychological factors were utilized across 152 sports injury treatment outcomes studies. Six assessment tools were utilized in 5 or more studies and the remaining 28 were utilized in 4 or fewer studies. Many of the utilized scales have adequate assessment and reporting of internal consistency reliability, supporting further reliability and validation studies for use in sports injury treatment outcomes research.
Language: en
Keywords
Psychological factors; assessment tools; sports injuries; systematic review