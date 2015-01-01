Abstract

The aim of this study was to determine the relationship between the fear of falling/the degree of fear of falling (FoF) and orthostatic hypotension (OH) in older adults. This cross-sectional study was conducted with 314 older outpatients. If the total score of the Falls Efficacy Scale-International scale was 16-19, 20-27 and ≥ 28, it was assumed that there was low FoF, moderate FoF and high FoF, respectively. OH was evaluated for the 1st (OH1) and 3rd (OH3) minutes, after transitioning from the supine position to standing. Participants were aged 65-93 years (mean age 74.2 ± 8.5 years) and 193 (61.5%) were female. Among the FoF groups, significant differences were found for age, gender, education, marital status, who the patient lived with, the history of falling and hypertension, Timed Up-Go test score and hemoglobin levels (p < 0.005). The prevalence of OH1 and OH3 was found to be significantly higher in those with an FoF score of 20 and above than those below 20 (p < 0.005). After adjustment for potential confounders, participants who reported a high FoF had higher risk for OH1 and OH3 (OR 2.14, 95% CI 1.14-4.0, p = 0.017; and OR 2.72, 95% CI 1.46-5.09, p = 0.002, respectively), but those with moderate FoF had no increased risk of having OH compared to low FoF (p > 0.05). There is a close relationship between high FoF and OH in older adults. Therefore, when evaluating an older patient with OH, FoF should be evaluated, or FoF should also be questioned in older patients with OH.

Language: en