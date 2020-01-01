SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tolat ND, Naik-Mathuria BJ, McGuire AL. Ann. Fam. Med. 2020; 18(3): 262-264.

Affiliation

Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas amcguire@bcm.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Annals of Family Medicine, Inc.)

DOI

10.1370/afm.2516

PMID

32393563

Abstract

Firearm-related deaths are on the rise in the United States, especially among our youth. Tragically, proper firearm storage and safety could have prevented a great number of these deaths. Professional and public health organizations have thus encouraged physicians to provide direct patient counseling on firearm safety. Yet, even with these recommendations, the majority of physicians are still not talking to their patients about this issue. There may be many reasons for this, including concerns about liability, feeling unprepared, patient discomfort, and lack of time during office visits. Despite these concerns, we argue that physicians have an ethical obligation to discuss firearm safety with their patients. Making these discussions a part of routine clinical care would go a long way in the bipartisan effort to protect public safety and improve public health.

© 2020 Annals of Family Medicine, Inc.


Language: en

Keywords

counseling; ethics; firearms; physicians

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print