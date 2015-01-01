|
Opie E, Brooks S, Greenberg N, Rubin GJ. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): e211.
NIHR Health Protection Research Unit in Emergency Preparedness and Response, King's College London, Weston Education Centre, Cutcombe Rd, London, SE5 9RJ, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32393208
BACKGROUND: Individuals who conduct disaster relief work overseas are exposed to a variety of traumatic events that can cause distress and trigger psychological illnesses. Identification of which disaster relief workers may be at risk of experiencing psychological distress or mental health disorders is frequently carried out through pre-employment or pre-deployment psychological screening. The primary objective of our review was to assess the evidence for pre-employment and pre-deployment psychological screening of relief workers who work in disaster situations. We aimed to identify specific pre-employment and pre-deployment characteristics that predict impaired wellbeing of an individual following engaging in disaster-related work.
Disaster relief workers; Predictors; Psychological disorder; Psychological distress; Resilience factors