The role of psychotropic drugs in Psychodermatology is still debatable, due to the quality of the evidence that supports it. There are several case reports and open trials with variable results. There is an additional difficulty in finding therapists trained in effective psychotherapy techniques, justify the need for more research on the available pharmacological options. The present review emphasizes pharmacological treatment in Psychodermatology, specifically in cases of primary psychiatric disorders that are expressed with self-inflicted cutaneous signs and symptoms, in which drugs can play a central role in ameliorating symptoms or be useful in combination with psychotherapeutic approach of these disorders. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.



