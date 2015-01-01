Abstract

Gyroplanes are mainly used for sports aviation. Experience is required when flying these special aircraft because in 40% of gyroplane crashes, the passengers do not survive. Herein, a fatal gyroplane crash of a tandem-seat gyroplane with two occupants is reported. The occupants, both 49-year-old males, fell from a height of approximately 20 m to 30 m. In both cases, the cause of death was polytrauma with typical findings of deceleration trauma. The pilot, who probably lost his helmet in the crash, had a ring fracture at the base of his skull. As there is not much literature on autopsy findings in the case of light aircraft crashes, these autopsy findings are presented and discussed.

