Jun HJ, Devylder JE, Fedina L. Health Soc. Work 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)
32393967
Police violence is reportedly common among those diagnosed with mental disorders characterized by the presence of psychotic symptoms or pronounced emotional lability. Despite the perception that people with mental illness are disproportionately mistreated by the police, there is relatively little empirical research on this topic. A cross-sectional general population survey was administered online in 2017 to 1,000 adults in two eastern U.S. cities to examine the relationship between police violence exposure, mental disorders, and crime involvement.
police abuse; psychiatric diagnoses; severe mental illness; violence