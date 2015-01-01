Abstract

Although adolescents with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a higher risk of suicidality and more problems related to school bullying, and quality of life (QoL) is reportedly associated with school bullying, suicide, and ADHD, no study has examined their correlation. This study examined the complex relationships between QoL, school bullying, suicide, and ADHD symptoms. A total of 203 adolescents with ADHD aged between 12 and 18 years were recruited. School bullying and QoL were examined using the Chinese version of the School Bullying Experience Questionnaire and the Taiwanese Quality of Life Questionnaire for Adolescents. Network model analysis was conducted to graphically present their relationships. We identified triangular correlations between school bullying, QoL, and suicidality, indicating possible pathways from school bullying to suicidality, and the originating or mediating roles of personal competence and psychological well-being. Furthermore, the ADHD symptoms of inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity may differentially regulate these pathways. Longitudinal studies are warranted to confirm these findings.

