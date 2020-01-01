|
Keller EM, Owens GP, Perkins M, Hamrick LA. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychology, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32394435
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: After combat, veterans may experience mental health symptomology and attempt to make meaning from their experiences. The present study qualitatively examined the mental health effects of deployment and meaning-making among Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) or Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) veterans.
Language: en
combat exposure; meaning-making; mental health; military veterans; moral injury