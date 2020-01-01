Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric trauma is emerging as an epidemic worldwide; the epidemiology of pediatric trauma is different in different parts of the world. There are very few studies describing the pediatric trauma in developing countries.



OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this study were to assess the type, mechanism, and extent of trauma among pediatric trauma patients and its association with clinical outcome.



METHODOLOGY: This was a prospective observational study conducted in the department of emergency medicine and trauma at a tertiary care hospital in South India from September 2015 to March 2017. All children aged <12 years with a history of injuries irrespective of the cause for attending our trauma center were included in the study. OBSERVATIONS AND RESULTS: Of the 911 children enrolled, 63.9% sustained injuries at home. The leading modes of injury were fall at level ground (26.9%), road traffic accidents (RTAs) (25.5%), and fall from height (16.8%). Majority of RTA victims were two-wheeler pillion riders (40.5%) and pedestrians (31.9%). Nearly 49% of children had head and maxillofacial injuries. Polytrauma was found in 3.6% of children. Based on the Pediatric Trauma Score (PTS), 72.6% of children had mild trauma and 6.1% severe trauma. Totally, 18.9% of children required inpatient management, 7.5% surgical intervention, and 1.8% expired.



CONCLUSIONS: Most of injuries in children occurred at home. This was followed by injuries on road. The leading cause of polytrauma was RTA. RTA victims were more likely to have severe injuries and poor outcome. They were more likely to require inpatient management compared to those who fell from height or fell at level ground. Glasgow Coma Scale and PTS may be used reliably to assess the severity of injuries sustained by children.



Copyright: © 2020 Journal of Emergencies, Trauma, and Shock.

Language: en