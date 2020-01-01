SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Teufel M, Schweda A, Dörrie N, Musche V, Hetkamp M, Weismüller B, Lenzen H, Stettner M, Kohler H, Bäuerle A, Skoda EM. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

University of Duisburg-Essen, Clinic for Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy, LVR University Hospital Essen, 45147 Essen, Germany.

10.1093/pubmed/fdaa060

32393966

At a time of growing governmental restrictions and 'physical distancing' in order to decelerate the spread of COVID-19, psychological challenges are increasing. Social media plays an important role in maintaining social contact as well as exerting political influence. World leaders use it not only to keep citizens informed but also to boost morale and manage people's fears. However, some leaders do not follow this approach; an example is the German Chancellor. In a large online survey, we aimed to determine levels of COVID-19 fear, generalized anxiety, depression, safety behaviour, trust in government and risk perception in Germany. A total of 12 244 respondents participated during the period of restraint and the public shutdown in March 2020. Concurrent with the German Chancellor's speech, a reduction of anxiety and depression was noticeable in the German population. It appears that, in addition to using social media platforms like Twitter, different-and sometimes more conservative-channels for providing information can also be effective.

