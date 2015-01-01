Abstract

Although recent studies have shown a moderately strong association between cannabis use and violence among people with severe mental disorders, the direction of this association has not been investigated prospectively in a population with schizophrenia. Therefore, this study aims to determine, using cross-lag models, whether a temporal relationship between cumulative cannabis use and violence exists in a population with schizophrenia. The authors reported findings covering an 18-month period from a randomized, double-blind clinical trial of antipsychotic medications for schizophrenia treatment. Among the 1460 patients enrolled in the trial, 965 were followed longitudinally. Although persistent cannabis use predicted subsequent violence, violence did not predict cannabis use. The relationship was therefore unidirectional and persisted when controlling for stimulants and alcohol use. Finally, a significant body of evidence suggests a link between persistent cannabis use and violence among people with mental illnesses. Studies to further investigate the mechanisms underlying this association should be conducted.

Language: en