|
Citation
|
Barnett B. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Lutheran Hospital, Cleveland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32393160
|
Abstract
|
Preventing sexual violence in psychiatric facilities has been a longstanding challenge that has received only limited attention from researchers and regulators. Numerous factors at the patient-, staff-, facility- and health care system-level contribute to sexual assaults within these facilities and difficulties in obtaining justice for victims. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, significant strides have been made in addressing sexual violence within society. Extending these efforts to the isolated worlds of psychiatric facilities is a logical next step; the time has come for psychiatry to better address this chronically overlooked patient and workplace safety issue.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Sexual abuse; inpatient psychiatry; mental health; patient safety; sexual assault; trauma