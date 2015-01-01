SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barnett B. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Psychiatry, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Lutheran Hospital, Cleveland.

(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)

10.1176/appi.ps.202000038

32393160

Preventing sexual violence in psychiatric facilities has been a longstanding challenge that has received only limited attention from researchers and regulators. Numerous factors at the patient-, staff-, facility- and health care system-level contribute to sexual assaults within these facilities and difficulties in obtaining justice for victims. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, significant strides have been made in addressing sexual violence within society. Extending these efforts to the isolated worlds of psychiatric facilities is a logical next step; the time has come for psychiatry to better address this chronically overlooked patient and workplace safety issue.


Language: en

Sexual abuse; inpatient psychiatry; mental health; patient safety; sexual assault; trauma

