|
Citation
|
Aronson KR, Perkins DF, Morgan NR, Bleser JA, Vogt D, Copeland LA, Finley EP, Gilman CL. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness (Aronson, Perkins, Morgan, Bleser), Social Science Research Institute (Aronson), and Department of Agricultural Economics, Sociology, and Education (Perkins), Penn State University, University Park, Pennsylvania; Women's Health Sciences Division, National Center for PTSD, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Boston Healthcare System, and Department of Psychiatry, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston (Vogt); VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System, Leeds, and Department of Quantitative Health Sciences, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester (Copeland); Veterans Evidence-Based Research Dissemination and Implementation Center, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, and Departments of Medicine and Psychiatry, UT Health, San Antonio (Finley); Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc., Washington, D.C. (Gilman).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32393157
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The Veterans Metrics Initiative is a longitudinal survey study examining the military-to-civilian transition of a cohort of new post-9/11 veterans. This study identified the programs and services used by new post-9/11 veterans who screened positive for mental health problems (N=3,295) and factors that predicted use.
Language: en