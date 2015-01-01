SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aronson KR, Perkins DF, Morgan NR, Bleser JA, Vogt D, Copeland LA, Finley EP, Gilman CL. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness (Aronson, Perkins, Morgan, Bleser), Social Science Research Institute (Aronson), and Department of Agricultural Economics, Sociology, and Education (Perkins), Penn State University, University Park, Pennsylvania; Women's Health Sciences Division, National Center for PTSD, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Boston Healthcare System, and Department of Psychiatry, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston (Vogt); VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System, Leeds, and Department of Quantitative Health Sciences, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester (Copeland); Veterans Evidence-Based Research Dissemination and Implementation Center, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, and Departments of Medicine and Psychiatry, UT Health, San Antonio (Finley); Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc., Washington, D.C. (Gilman).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)

DOI

10.1176/appi.ps.201900326

PMID

32393157

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Veterans Metrics Initiative is a longitudinal survey study examining the military-to-civilian transition of a cohort of new post-9/11 veterans. This study identified the programs and services used by new post-9/11 veterans who screened positive for mental health problems (N=3,295) and factors that predicted use.

METHODS: The population of veterans who separated from active duty service in the 90 days prior to August-November 2016 (N=48,965) was identified and invited to participate in the study. This study reports results from the first wave of data collected.

RESULTS: Complete data were provided by 9,566 veterans. Of these, 34% (N=3,295) screened positive for one or more probable mental health problems. A substantial majority of these veterans also reported having a general medical problem.

RESULTS revealed that veterans from junior enlisted ranks were significantly less likely than those from higher ranks to use programs and services. Use of programs and services by male and female veterans was similar. Several racial-ethnic differences also emerged. There was some evidence that veterans may underrecognize their own mental health problems. Veterans who were exposed to combat, had a medical discharge, or reported an ongoing general medical condition were all significantly more likely to report using U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care services.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that veterans, particularly those from the junior enlisted ranks-who are most at risk for poor transitions-should be encouraged to use programs and services provided by both the VA and non-VA health care alternatives.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print