Abstract

In this article [Sleep, Volume 42, Issue 4, April 2019, zsy260, https://doi.org/10.1093/sleep/zsy260], in the Statistical analyses section of the Methods, the statistical test used in the symmetry analysis has been corrected from generalized sign tests to the McNemar test (page 4, column 2) and the sign for the increase in SDLP has been corrected from ≥ to >. The following sentence has been corrected:



To perform this symmetry analysis, the McNemar test used for each treatment condition and treatment day separately to test whether the number of participants with an increase in SDLP >2.4 cm (reflecting impairment) differed significantly (p < 0.05) from the number of participants with a decrease in SDLP < −2.4 cm (reflecting improvement).



A similar sign correction has been made to the SDLP section of the Results (page 5, column 2, paragraph 3).



The following corrections have also been made to Table 2. The column heading “Test statistic” has been corrected to “McNemar Test P-value” and the P-values have been expanded to three decimal places. Additionally, an error in the title has been corrected to include a missing minus sign and the signs in the ∆SDLP columns have been corrected from ≥ and ≤ to > and <. The corrected Table 2 is listed below. The authors regret the errors. ...

