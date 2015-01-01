Abstract

In the past decade, a growing body of studies has been documenting the health risks of recreational cannabis use1. Short‐term risks include (but are not limited to) impaired memory and psychomotor performance, and risky behaviors such as driving and working while intoxicated, which can result in car crashes and accidents at work. Long‐term risks include adverse physical health outcomes (e.g., respiratory problems, testicular cancer, and abnormal fetus development), impaired cognitive performance and educational attainment, changes in brain integrity2, mental disorders (e.g., psychoses, depression, anxiety disorders, and bipolar disorder), and cannabis use disorders. Emerging evidence shows that the use of high‐potency cannabis products, daily or almost daily use, and younger age at cannabis use onset exacerbate adverse health outcomes in recreational cannabis users3.



Hall and Lynskey4 describe several pub­lic health developments which have oc­curred in US after the legalization of re­creational cannabis use. Cannabis products are more potent, cheaper and more available to adults. Adults are increasingly using the drug, and more of them are using it daily now. In emergency departments, more cannabis‐related attendances and hospitalizations of adults, but also of adolescents and children, have emerged. The detailed review of recent studies shows that the legalization of recreational cannabis use poses (largely unmet) public health challenges. But do these surveys provide sufficient data to reveal “the full picture” so far?



There are three reasons why this may not be the case ...

