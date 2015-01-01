|
Citation
van Ours JC. World Psychiatry 2020; 19(2): 196-197.
Affiliation
Erasmus School of Economics, Erasmus University Rotterdam, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, World Psychiatric Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32394555
Abstract
There are many arguments in favor of legalization of recreational use of cannabis. Legalization removes incentives for criminal organizations to be involved, allows for quality control, raises tax revenues, and facilitates researchers to collect and analyze high‐quality data.
Language: en