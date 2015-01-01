Abstract

Work-related upper extremity injuries result in significant functional and psychological symptoms. Early psychological intervention in an interdisciplinary setting is highly effective in promoting adjustment to these injuries. Patients can simultaneously heal physically and adjust emotionally through the use of imaginal exposure, cognitive reprocessing, and behavioral desensitization. This allows for reduction of social stigma, adjustment to altered functioning, and return to a productive lifestyle. The interdisciplinary team approach fosters credibility and acceptance of psychological interventions for this population.

