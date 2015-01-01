|
Citation
Malinverno M, Avino G, Casetti C, Chiasserini CF, Malandrino F, Scarpina S. IEEE Veh. Tech. Mag. 2020; 15(1): 27-35.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Inc.)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Collision avoidance, one of the most promising applications for vehicular networks, dramatically improves the safety of vehicles that support it. In this article, we investigate how it can be extended to benefit vulnerable users, such as pedestrians and bicyclists, equipped with a smartphone. Owing to the reduced capabilities of smartphones compared to vehicular onboard units (OBUs), traditional distributed approaches are not viable, and multi-access edge computing (MEC) support is needed. Thus, we propose an MECbased collision-avoidance system, discuss its architecture, and evaluate its performance. We find that, thanks to MEC, we are able to extend to vulnerable users the collision avoidance protection traditionally applied to vehicles, without impacting its effectiveness or latency.
Language: en
Keywords
Acceleration; bicyclists; collision avoidance; Collision avoidance; collision avoidance protection; Computer architecture; Detectors; edge-based collision avoidance; MEC; MECbased collision-avoidance system; mobile computing; multiaccess edge computing support; pedestrians; Safety; Servers; smart phones; Smart phones; smartphone; telecommunication standards; traditional distributed approaches; vehicular ad hoc networks; vehicular networks; vehicular onboard units; vulnerable users