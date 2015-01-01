Abstract

The Bullying and Cyberbullying Behaviors Questionnaire-Short Form (BCBQ-SF) allows students to report their victimization and bullying behaviors. The questionnaire was completed by 1,003 middle school students (6th-9th grade; Mage = 12.78, SD = 1.43). Factor analyses supported an integrated two-factor structure with acceptable internal consistency. Gender differences were found with boys reporting being bullies more often and girls reporting higher levels of defending and fear of being bullied. Developmental differences were also found, with ninth-grade students reporting lower frequencies of bullying. The final version of the BCBQ-SF is composed by 20 items, organized into two scales that cover both bullying and cyberbullying behaviors, and is less time-consuming than the previous version.

